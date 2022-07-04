Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

