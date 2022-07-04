Investment Partners LTD. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85.

