Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 581 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

