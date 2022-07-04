Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

