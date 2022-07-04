Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 93,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.