Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $103.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.