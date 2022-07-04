Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $485.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.91 and a 200-day moving average of $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $396.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

