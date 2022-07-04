Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.
SYLD opened at $54.99 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.
