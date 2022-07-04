Investment Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.34 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

