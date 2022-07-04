Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PSHIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of PSHIF opened at 0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.58. Lucero Energy has a one year low of 0.18 and a one year high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

