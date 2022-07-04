Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Grows By 39.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.49 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

