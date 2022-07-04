Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Grows By 39.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.49 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.