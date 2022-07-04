Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Expands By 39.3%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 983,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. MoneyLion has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.34.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,524.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 310.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 94.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 540.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.