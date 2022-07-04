Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Increases By 39.6%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EZFill stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. EZFill has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Get EZFill alerts:

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of EZFill in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EZFill by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in EZFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EZFill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EZFill by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EZFill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.