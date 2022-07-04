Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 39.9% in June

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

