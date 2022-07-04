Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Grows By 40.0%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Simply stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Simply has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
