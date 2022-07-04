Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($170.21) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $187.94 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

