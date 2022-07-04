ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of ARR opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.62.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
