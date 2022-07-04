ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of ARR opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

