First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

FCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.17. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

