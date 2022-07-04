Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.