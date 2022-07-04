First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

