Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 385 ($4.72) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $3.56 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

