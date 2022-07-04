Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 385 ($4.72) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $3.56 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.