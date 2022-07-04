Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Increases By 40.3%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $586,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.81 on Monday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

