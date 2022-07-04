Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Embraer by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 759,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 459,958 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Embraer by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Embraer by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

