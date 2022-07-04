Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $32.46 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

