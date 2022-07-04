Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,038.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,038 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($12.81), with a volume of 17107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072 ($13.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.38) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.38) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,902.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,160.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,377.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Martin Lea purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,706.72).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

