Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Expands By 40.5%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Unilever by 32.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

