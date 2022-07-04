Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 604 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

