Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 3,829 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock opened at $301.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $294.29 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

