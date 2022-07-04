GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $401,585.01 and $135.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,696.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.29 or 0.05611582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00260087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00615326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00076334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00536795 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

