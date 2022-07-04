Conceal Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,261.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,702.38 or 1.00029009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00218839 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00248380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00115704 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,362,305 coins and its circulating supply is 12,617,013 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

