Idena Price Down 9.2% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $133,636.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00151436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00805353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,636,655 coins and its circulating supply is 60,696,237 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

