extraDNA (XDNA) One Day Volume Hits $31,986.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $92,621.56 and $31,986.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,702.38 or 1.00029009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00218839 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00248380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00115704 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000221 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

