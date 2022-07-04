Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,133 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.37 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

