BitGuild PLAT Price Down 0% This Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $53,879.05 and $11,384.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

