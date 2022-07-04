Tixl (TXL) Price Tops $0.0610

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

