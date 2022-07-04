Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $177.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

