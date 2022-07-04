Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

