Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $629,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.