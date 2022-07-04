DragonVein Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. DragonVein has a market cap of $664,921.53 and $242.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,696.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00536795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00276476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.