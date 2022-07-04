Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $138,768.40 and $692.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00151436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00805353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015949 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,694,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,057,363 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

