Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $400.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.02 and its 200 day moving average is $444.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

