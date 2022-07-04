Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

