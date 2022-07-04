Empirical Finance LLC Buys 675 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $153.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

