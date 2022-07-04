Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $84.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

