Simmons Bank Sells 741 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.