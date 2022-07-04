Simmons Bank Sells 963 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

