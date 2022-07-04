Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

