Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,163 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,738,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

