Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 1,662 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

