Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $263.38 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.